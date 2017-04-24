Alabama biotech mission continues in Denmark
The tour, which began earlier this week in Germany, is aimed at promoting and networking on behalf of Alabama's bioscience industry. The Alabama Department of Commerce announced the group toured the Copenhagen Bioscience Park , a facility in Denmark's Medicon Valley, the site of various labs, startups and mid-size companies.
