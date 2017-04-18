Alabama author Wayne Flynt's book on his friendship with Harper Lee debuts May 2
An Alabama writer is giving the public what it's been wanting for years: A glimpse of the private life of Harper Lee. Wayne Flynt, a professor emeritus of history at Auburn University, penned the book "Mockingbird Songs: My Friendship with Harper Lee," about his relationship with the famed author, who died at age 89 on Feb. 19, 2016.
