Alabama Auditor 'baffled' on what to do with governor's beach house
Alabama Auditor Jim Zeigler will be conducting an audit of state-owned property inside the governor's beach house on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The house was recently refurbished with the use of BP oil spill settlement money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma...
|14 hr
|anotherview
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Destini
|7
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Apr 19
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Apr 8
|Battle Axe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC