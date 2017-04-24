Alabama and US both above average for tornadoes so far in 2017
According to NOAA the U.S. has had about 100 more tornadoes than average so far in 2017, but that doesn't mean the rest of the year will follow the same trend. According to NOAA, as of April 17 at least 558 tornadoes have been reported across the nation, which is about 100 more than average.
