AL Planned Parenthood won't be affected by withholding of federal funds
Alabama's Planned Parenthood chapters will not be affected by a potential withholding of federal funding authorized by President Donald Trump Thursday. President Trump signed a law that eliminated an Obama Administration order prohibiting state and local governments from withholding Title X funding for family planning services.
