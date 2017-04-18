AL changes AMBER Alert policy after child in stolen car doesn't meet criteria
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.
