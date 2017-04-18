A few strong storms possible in Alaba...

A few strong storms possible in Alabama this weekend

10 hrs ago

Strong to severe storms will be possible this weekend in Alabama. Here's a look at Saturday: The areas in dark green will have a marginal risk of severe storms, which means isolated severe storms will be possible.

