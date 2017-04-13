3 teenagers, baby shot during carniva...

3 teenagers, baby shot during carnival at church in Alabama

3 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

Authorities say three teenagers and a baby were injured when gunfire erupted during a festival at a church in Alabama. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells Al.com that the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries after the shooting occurred at the Cathedral of the Cross A.O.H. Church of God around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

