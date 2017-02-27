Yarbrough talks finances, jobs in ann...

Yarbrough talks finances, jobs in annual address

Limestone County Commission Chairman Mark Yarbrough lauded new industrial jobs, the completion of expensive county courthouse renovations and a reduced deficit in his annual State of the County address Tuesday at the Limestone County Event Center. Yarbrough delivered the 28-minute address hours before the burial of his late father, Jackie Wilson Yarbrough, who died Sunday at the age of 77. "Not only would my dad have wanted me to be here today, he would have expected no less from me," he told the audience.

