Woman lying in roadway struck, killed...

Woman lying in roadway struck, killed in Saturday morning crash

15 hrs ago

Troopers say the crash happened at the 33.6 mile marker of Alabama 167 in Coffee County, at 3:20 a.m. Troopers say Emily Dean, 23, was lying in the roadway when a 2005 Peterbilt struck and killed her.

