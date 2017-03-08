Winter Weather Advisory in effect
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight till 7 a.m. tomorrow for Jackson and DeKalb counties in Alabama, and Lincoln County in Tennessee. Snow is possible across the valley beginning through the overnight hours.
