What was Alabama like in 1817, when i...

What was Alabama like in 1817, when it became a territory?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

What was our state like when it first received its name, derived from an Indian word, and became the Territory of Alabama on in March 1817? It was still mostly a wilderness area, made up of Native Americans and pioneers willing to leave Virginia, Georgia and the Carolinas to start new lives in an unknown place. But businesses and homes, most crude but some that were mansions of their times, soon flourished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... 3 hr Wondering 21
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) 21 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow... Mar 15 Texxy 1
Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07) Mar 13 aks379 3
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats Mar 13 T-BOS 16
Girls Volleyball Team Mar 9 Nikki 2
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 Cordwainer Trout 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC