Watch star newcomers Dylan Moses, Isaiah Buggs at Alabama spring practice
Continuing the series on newcomers at Alabama football practice, we'll take a look at two defenders at Thursday's workout. Above, you'll see linebacker Dylan Moses -- the Parade national player of the year in 2016.
Read more at Alabama Live.
