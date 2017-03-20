Warm weather a concern for Alabama peach growers
An unusually mild winter and early arrival of springlike temperatures may be welcomed by north Alabamians, but they are a cause for concern for some area peach growers. At Reeves' Peach Farm in Morgan County, some varieties are blooming weeks earlier than normal, placing them at risk of frost damage if the warm temperatures don't hold.
