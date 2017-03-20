Walter Leroy Moody, inmate on Alabama's death row for pipe bomb death of judge, loses appeal
Walter Leroy Moody Jr., the man on Alabama's death row for the 1989 pipe bombing death of federal appeals judge Robert S. Vance, had asked to represent himself at his 1996 capital murder trial. But once the jury selection began, Moody asked for a 12- to 18-month continuance so he could hire two lawyers.
