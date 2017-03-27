Vatican honors Alabama nun, founder o...

Vatican honors Alabama nun, founder of EWTN, a year after her death

Read more: Alabama Live

She was remembered and honored on the anniversary of her death with memorial services at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, and in Alabama at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, the chapel she founded next to the Our Lady of the Angels Monastery in Hanceville, where she died. "It was one year ago on Easter Sunday; she died at the age 0f 92," said Bishop Robert J. Baker, head of the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham, after celebrating the memorial Mass in Hanceville today.

