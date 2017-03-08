UAB to launch statewide genetics init...

UAB to launch statewide genetics initiative for better health for all Alabama residents

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

The University of Alabama at Birmingham -- Alabama's leading provider of genomic and personalized medicine -- has launched the Alabama Genomic Health Initiative in partnership with HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to better meet health needs across the state. The project, funded by a $2 million appropriation from the Alabama legislature to UAB, supports one of the nation's first statewide efforts to harness the power of genomic analysis to help identify those at high risk for a genetic disease, and provide a basis for continuing research into genetic contributors to health and disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07) 21 hr Nikki 2
Girls Volleyball Team 21 hr Nikki 2
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 PoliciaFederal 5
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) Feb 20 ThomasA 10
God will break the teeth of wicked people. Feb 20 Rednecksgohome 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... Feb 14 pennyfranklin3 6
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Feb 9 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,922 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC