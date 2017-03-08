UAB to launch statewide genetics initiative for better health for all Alabama residents

The University of Alabama at Birmingham -- Alabama's leading provider of genomic and personalized medicine -- has launched the Alabama Genomic Health Initiative in partnership with HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to better meet health needs across the state. The project, funded by a $2 million appropriation from the Alabama legislature to UAB, supports one of the nation's first statewide efforts to harness the power of genomic analysis to help identify those at high risk for a genetic disease, and provide a basis for continuing research into genetic contributors to health and disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.