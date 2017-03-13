U.S. Attorney George Beck resigns from Alabama Middle District
U.S. Attorney George Beck of the Middle District of Alabama has announced his resignation, which was effective on Friday and came at the request of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. U.S. attorney posts generally change with presidential administrations, although that is happening more abruptly this time, according to some reports.
