Two charged in 1997 Greene County murders file petitions hoping for parole
Two of the six teens charged in a 20-year-old murder case in the Tri-Cities region are hoping for the possibility of parole, one will be back in court next month. Karen Howell and Jason Bryant have filed post-conviction petitions that Assistant District Attorney for the third judicial district, Ritchie Collins said could help them get parole.
