Trump's Budget Targets 85,717 Alabamians Who Voted for Him
Although he campaigned on promises to create jobs and strengthen the economy in rural areas , President Trump's budget eliminates the Delta Regional Authority , or DRA, which funds economic development and workforce training programs in Alabama. Created in 2000, the Delta Regional Authority is an economic development agency that serves Alabama and seven other states in the Mississippi Delta region-Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.
