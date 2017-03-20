Trump budget derails Amtrak in Alabam...

Trump budget derails Amtrak in Alabama, but advocates urge calm

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The frigid encounter aside, at least those patrons can bank on coming back to the station next year and finding a train still running. Under President Donald Trump's budget blueprint called "America First," 23 of 46 states that Amtrak serves - including Alabama - would be cut off from the company's long-distance routes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... 10 hr Frankie Rizzo 17
News Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow... Mar 15 Texxy 1
Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07) Mar 13 aks379 3
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats Mar 13 T-BOS 16
Girls Volleyball Team Mar 9 Nikki 2
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) Feb 20 ThomasA 10
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,926 • Total comments across all topics: 279,653,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC