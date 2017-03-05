Thousands Gather in Alabama for 52nd ...

Thousands Gather in Alabama for 52nd Anniversary of March Across Edmund Pettus Bridge

Thousands of people in Alabama gathered on Sunday to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of a significant event during the civil rights movement. Reverend Jesse Jackson and other civil rights activists gathered at the staging ground of the historic march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

