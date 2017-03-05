Thousands Gather in Alabama for 52nd Anniversary of March Across Edmund Pettus Bridge
Thousands of people in Alabama gathered on Sunday to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of a significant event during the civil rights movement. Reverend Jesse Jackson and other civil rights activists gathered at the staging ground of the historic march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Sun
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Sun
|aks379
|1
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC