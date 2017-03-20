This Alabama historical home had an unbelievable transformation
To say that the Hummel House was a mess when Shannon and Aaron Hase bought it is a bit of an understatement. When the home when up for auction a few years ago, Aaron and Shannon had just moved to Aaron's hometown of Huntsville from Washington, D.C. Aaron was insistent that they go the auction, although Shannon was a bit more hesitant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Sat
|Frankie Rizzo
|17
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mar 13
|T-BOS
|16
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC