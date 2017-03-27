These gin spinners turned Alabama cotton into clothes. Have you seen one?
In pre-Civil War Tennessee and Alabama, slaves used wooden ginning machines to turn cotton into clothing, according to Tony Mullins of Louisiana, who collects the devices shown in the accompanying gallery. Two machines have been discovered in Alabama that were built by an inventor who Mullins said has become a footnote to history: John McBride.
