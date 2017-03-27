Storms, slight possibility of tornadoes this afternoon
The possibility of tornadoes exists in Morgan County and all of north Alabama today mainly between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to a National Weather Service meteorologist in Huntsville. "There will be strong to severe storms moving in here in the next few hours," Chelly Amin said shortly before noon today.
