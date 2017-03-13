Stop Movement Order Issued on Certain Poultry in Alabama
State Agriculture Commissioner John McMillan hosted a press conference at the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries March 14 to discuss three cases of suspected avian influenza in Alabama. State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier in consultation with Commissioner John McMillan today has issued a stop movement order for certain poultry in Alabama.
