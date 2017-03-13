St. Paddy's pardon: Alabama bishops allowing Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day
McSharry's Irish Pub is serving up corned beef and cabbage meals at its Irish bar in Fairhope. The briny red beef will also be available for those attending the St. Paddy's Day Proper Donnybrook at Buck Mulligan's Public House in Birmingham.
