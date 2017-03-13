St. Paddy's pardon: Alabama bishops a...

St. Paddy's pardon: Alabama bishops allowing Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

McSharry's Irish Pub is serving up corned beef and cabbage meals at its Irish bar in Fairhope. The briny red beef will also be available for those attending the St. Paddy's Day Proper Donnybrook at Buck Mulligan's Public House in Birmingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... 4 hr Jade 16
News Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow... Wed Texxy 1
Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07) Mar 13 aks379 3
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats Mar 13 T-BOS 16
Girls Volleyball Team Mar 9 Nikki 2
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) Feb 20 ThomasA 10
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,174 • Total comments across all topics: 279,604,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC