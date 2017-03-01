Some Alabama churches poised to protect undocumented immigrants
Following Homeland Security's publication of President Trump's new immigration rules last week, various houses of worship across the country are taking measures to protect undocumented immigrants facing deportation. Under President Obama, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents prioritized undocumented immigrants who were guilty of violent crimes or drug trafficking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|20 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Girls Volleyball Team
|21 hr
|aks379
|1
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC