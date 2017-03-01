Some Alabama churches poised to prote...

Some Alabama churches poised to protect undocumented immigrants

17 hrs ago

Following Homeland Security's publication of President Trump's new immigration rules last week, various houses of worship across the country are taking measures to protect undocumented immigrants facing deportation. Under President Obama, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents prioritized undocumented immigrants who were guilty of violent crimes or drug trafficking.

