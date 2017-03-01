'SNL' spoofs Jeff Sessions, Forrest Gump and Octavia Spencer in all-Alabama cold open
Kate McKinnon, right, plays Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a spoof of "Forrest Gump" on Saturday Night Live" on March 4, 2017. We thought "Saturday Night Live" might work Attorney General Jeff Sessions into the mix in its latest episode this week, but tonight's cold open delivered a trifecta of Alabama references.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|3 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Girls Volleyball Team
|4 hr
|aks379
|1
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC