Riverkeeper: Catfish plant owned by Paul Bryant Jr. flooding Uniontown sewage system

11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The struggling Uniontown sewage lagoon and sprayfield system -- which has been plagued for years with chronic leaks and overflows -- is being flooded with more wastewater than it can handle from a local catfish processing plant, according to water conservation group Black Warrior Riverkeeper. Nelson Brooke of Black Warrior Riverkeeper said the Uniontown sewage system is designed to treat a maximum of 525,000 gallons per day, but on some days receives that much from the Harvest Select catfish processing plant alone.

