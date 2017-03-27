Report on Alabama gov. affair may revive impeachment effort
A year after Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley's sexually charged phone calls with a younger female aide set off tabloid-like speculation in the Bible-belt state, the state Ethics Commission is preparing to announce whether it believes he broke the law. If the commission recommends that prosecutors pursue criminal charges of misusing state resources, the Legislature may try to impeach a governor for the first time in Alabama history.
