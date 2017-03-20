Redistricting: Dems draw their lines
Dems file redistricting maps; no. of districts could grow Republican redistricting chair says rulings could increase number of core districts affected Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2nt8u6w Alabama Democrats last week filed their proposals to redraw the state's House and Senate district maps to address a January court ruling that struck down 12 legislative districts due to improper use of race in their construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|16 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 18
|Frankie Rizzo
|17
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mar 13
|T-BOS
|16
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC