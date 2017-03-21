Proposed Meals on Wheels cuts drives fear among Alabama seniors

Meals on Wheels volunteer Lynda Soberal, right, delivers a hot meal and friendly conversation to Sue Hodges at the Hodges home in a Huntsville mill village Wednesday July 11, 2012. ( For the 42,000 seniors that benefit from the Meals on Wheels program across Alabama every year, the expectant knock at the door is often the only visitor they'll receive all day.

