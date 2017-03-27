Private freight rail helps public inf...

Private freight rail helps public infrastructure in Alabama

17 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

"I think that our infrastructure is in dire need of help all over this country," Alabama U.S Senator Richard Shelby said directly after the 2016 Presidential Election. The Senator's assertion is firmly supported: The American Society of Civil Engineers recently estimated that U.S. systems of roads, bridges and the like - graded a "D+" collectively - need $4.59 trillion over the next decade to become healthy again.

