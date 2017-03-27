Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping the unborn child's father - a 14-year-old boy, police say

Mekenzie Leigh Guffey, who was charged with rape and other offences after allegedly getting pregnant by a 14-year-old boy. Broke and pregnant after a childhood her grandmother describes as a nightmare, police say 19-year-old Mekenzie Leigh Guffey sought help from the place that many young mothers-to-be turn to in Alabama's rural, northeastern corner: A social worker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.