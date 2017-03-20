Police search for inmate accused of e...

Police search for inmate accused of escaping from jail

Alabama Department of Corrections officials said in a news release Sunday that police are searching for an inmate identified as 45-year-old Demetrius Harris. Officials say Harris left his job location at the Frank Lee Youth Center around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

