Police reviewing possible links involving mosque burglaries
Authorities are trying to determine whether at least two Alabama mosque burglaries might be linked to a similar case in Virginia. Surveillance photos taken earlier this month during mosque break-ins in the east Alabama cities of Anniston and Gadsden show a man who appears similar to a person whose image was captured during a similar burglary in Blacksburg, Virginia.
