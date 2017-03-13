Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
" Broke and pregnant after a childhood her grandmother describes as a nightmare, police say 19-year-old Mekenzie Leigh Guffey sought help from the place that many young mothers-to-be turn to in Alabama's rural, northeastern corner: A social worker. That decision helped land her in jail on charges of having sex with a 14-year-old boy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Thu
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|14
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Wed
|Texxy
|1
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mar 13
|T-BOS
|16
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC