Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused ...

Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Broke and pregnant after a childhood her grandmother describes as a nightmare, police say 19-year-old Mekenzie Leigh Guffey sought help from the place that many young mothers-to-be turn to in Alabama's rural, northeastern corner: A social worker. That decision helped land her in jail on charges of having sex with a 14-year-old boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... Thu Shirvell s Shrivel 14
News Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow... Wed Texxy 1
Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07) Mar 13 aks379 3
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats Mar 13 T-BOS 16
Girls Volleyball Team Mar 9 Nikki 2
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) Feb 20 ThomasA 10
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,634,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC