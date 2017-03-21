Police Investigate Alabama Mosque Bur...

Police Investigate Alabama Mosque Burglaries

Authorities are trying to determine whether a series of break-ins at mosques in Alabama might be linked to a similar case in Virginia based partly on similarities shown in surveillance photos, officials said Friday. Images taken earlier this month during mosque break-ins in the east Alabama cities of Anniston and Gadsden and released by police show a man who appeared similar to a man whose image was captured during a similar burglary in Blacksburg, Virginia.

