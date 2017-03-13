Pine beetles could devastate Alabama's $11B forest industry this year

A full-grown Southern pine beetle is still about half the length of a grain of rice, but state and federal forestry officials worry this tiny bug could have a monster impact this year on the state of Alabama's $11 billion wood products industry. "With Southern pine beetles, the Latin name actually means tree killer, and it is," said Edward Loewenstein, associate professor of silviculture at Auburn University's School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.