Pine beetles could devastate Alabama's $11B forest industry this year
A full-grown Southern pine beetle is still about half the length of a grain of rice, but state and federal forestry officials worry this tiny bug could have a monster impact this year on the state of Alabama's $11 billion wood products industry. "With Southern pine beetles, the Latin name actually means tree killer, and it is," said Edward Loewenstein, associate professor of silviculture at Auburn University's School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|6 hr
|aks379
|3
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|8 hr
|T-BOS
|16
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC