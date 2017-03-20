One Alabama sample tests positive for...

One Alabama sample tests positive for avian influenza

The Avian influenza virus is harvested from a chicken egg as part of a diagnostic process in this undated U.S. Department of Agriculture handout image. At least one sample suspected of avian influenza in an Alabama county has tested positive for the less severe strain, according to the Alabama Department of Agriculture.

