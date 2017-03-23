Obamacare replacement vote: Where Ala...

Obamacare replacement vote: Where Alabama's House delegation stands on the American Health...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

As a vote to replace Obamacare with a Republican-backed health care plan looms later today, a majority of Alabama's House delegation intends to back the bill. But the fate of the American Health Care Act is unclear, with GOP support for the legislation estimated to be short of the 216 votes needed to pass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... 3 hr ThomasA 2
Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme? 4 hr pattyboiman1 1
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... Mar 21 Wondering 21
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mar 20 Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow... Mar 15 Texxy 1
Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07) Mar 13 aks379 3
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats Mar 13 T-BOS 16
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,050 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC