Obamacare replacement vote: Where Alabama's House delegation stands on the American Health...
As a vote to replace Obamacare with a Republican-backed health care plan looms later today, a majority of Alabama's House delegation intends to back the bill. But the fate of the American Health Care Act is unclear, with GOP support for the legislation estimated to be short of the 216 votes needed to pass.
