Northwest Alabama pharmacist sentenced in federal court for obstructing Medicare audit

An owner of two northwest Alabama pharmacies was sentenced in federal court to six months of home confinement and was ordered to pay a $2.5 million fine for obstructing a Medicare audit in 2012. Rodney Dalton Logan, 63, of Muscle Shoals, pleaded guilty in August to one count of obstructing a 2012 federal audit of Medicare claims submitted by a pharmacy he owned.

