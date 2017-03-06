North Alabama lawmaker wants state su...

North Alabama lawmaker wants state superintendent elected

Read more: The Decatur Daily

A special meeting of the Alabama State Board of Education is set for Wednesday after several board members in recent weeks have said they're concerned about a lack of communication from new State Superintendent Michael Sentance. An agenda for the meeting hasn't yet been set, the Alabama State Department of Education spokesman said this morning.

