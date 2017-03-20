Nick Saban urges Alabama legislators to support autism therapy bill
Nick Saban is shown at a press conference in this file photo. Nick Saban and his wife Terry sent a letter Monday to the Alabama Legislature, urging its members to support HB 284, the Autism Insurance Reform Bill.
