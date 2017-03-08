New book recounts Joan Didion's 1970 trip through Alabama
Joan Didion, author of such non-fiction classics as "Slouching Toward Bethlehem" and "The Year of Magical Thinking," records her observations on 1970s Alabama in "South and West," out this week. There is a conversation in Joan Didion's newest book that shows much of how Alabama has changed over the last half century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
