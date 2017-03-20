New Bike Share Program Launches in Huntsville, Alabama
The City of Huntsville, Downtown Huntsville and Zagster, Inc. today launched Downtown BlueBikes presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, a bike share program that will provide all Huntsville residents and visitors with a convenient, affordable and healthy way to get around town. Starting today, 40 cruiser bikes will be available at six stations for members to use for on-demand, local trips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Mar 5
|aks379
|1
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC