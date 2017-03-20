New Bike Share Program Launches in Huntsville, Alabama

The City of Huntsville, Downtown Huntsville and Zagster, Inc. today launched Downtown BlueBikes presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, a bike share program that will provide all Huntsville residents and visitors with a convenient, affordable and healthy way to get around town. Starting today, 40 cruiser bikes will be available at six stations for members to use for on-demand, local trips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.