New Air Force training aircraft could be built in Alabama

Leonardo DRS will build the Air Force's new training aircraft in Alabama, should the company win the contract later this year, the state's governor announced Thursday. Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said Leonardo DRS will build its T-100 aircraft at a new manufacturing facility at Moton Field in Tuskegee - about 40 miles east of Montgomery, the state capital - should the Air Force select the aircraft for its T-X program.

