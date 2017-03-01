NAACP Legal Defense Fund: More than 100,000 Alabama registered voters can't cast a ballot
Voters waiting in line outside Little Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Monrovia outside of Huntsville, Alabama. More than 100,000 registered voters in Alabama can't vote because they don't have the photo identification required by the state, an attorney for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund said Friday.
