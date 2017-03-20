Mill Creek Brewing signs distribution...

Mill Creek Brewing signs distribution agreement to bring beer to Alabama

12 hrs ago

Mill Creek Brewing Co. said it has signed an agreement with Budweiser Distributors to deliver beer in Huntsville, Birmingham, Shelby County, and Montgomery in April.

Read more at Alabama Live.

Chicago, IL

